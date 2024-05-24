CITI Urges Government To Address Raw Material Challenges In Textile Industry

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 24 (KNN) The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) has submitted a series of recommendations to the government

aimed at enhancing the availability and affordability of key raw materials essential for the growth and competitiveness of the Indian textile industry

.

According to CITI Chairman Rakesh Mehra, ensuring access to cotton and man-made fibres (MMF) at prices comparable to global markets is crucial for propelling the Indian textile industry

towards its ambitious target of USD 350 billion in output by 2030.

To address the cotton supply challenges, CITI has urged the government

to eliminate import duties on all varieties of cotton, including cotton waste.

Additionally, the industry

body has advocated for increasing cotton productivity through a concentrated focus on specialised seed varieties.

On the MMF front, CITI has called for exempting all fibres and yarns that are not domestically available from the purview of Quality Control Orders (QCOs).

Furthermore, the recommendations include exempting imported inputs utilised by holders of Advance Authorisations, Export Oriented Units (EoUs), and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) units from the mandatory QCOs issued by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals for polyester fibre, filament, and yarn, mirroring the exemption provided by the Ministry

of Textiles for textile-related QCOs.

Mehra emphasised that the Indian textile industry

possesses the necessary capacities and skills to drive growth, and ensuring the availability of raw materials at internationally competitive prices can address the current stagnation and propel the industry

's expansion.

(KNN Bureau)