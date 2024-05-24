Explainer: Switzerland And The Recognition Of Palestine

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) On Wednesday Ireland, Spain and Norway announced they were going to recognise a Palestinian state. What has been the reaction in Switzerland, and what are the chances of Switzerland following suit?

Русский ru Швейцария и признание Палестины: какова позиция Берна Read more: Швейцария и признание Палестины: какова позиция Берна

More than seven months into the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian war yet, the United States has said there is no way to solve Israel's security issues and the challenge of rebuilding Gaza without steps towards a sovereign Palestinian state. On Wednesday, Ireland, Spain and Norway said they would formally recognise such a stateExternal link on May 28 to help end the war, get hostages freed and revive peace talks.

Israel began an offensive in Gaza after gunmen led by Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 253 hostages, according to Israeli figures. More than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since then, health officials in the Hamas-run enclave say.

The Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank under Israeli military occupation, welcomed the decision by the three European countries, while Israel recalled its ambassadors in protest, saying such moves amounted to a“reward for terrorism” and could jeopardise its sovereignty and security. Israel rejects any move to legitimise the Palestinians internationally. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said last yearExternal link there was no such thing as a Palestinian people.

What did Switzerland make of the announcement by Ireland, Spain and Norway?

The foreign ministry said on Wednesday the government had“taken note” of the decision. It pointed out that Switzerland had for years supported the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution –“on the basis of the 1967 borders, living side by side with Israel in peace and security”.

