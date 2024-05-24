How Are You? What Is On Your Mind? Take Part In Our Big Survey

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo's parent company, would like to know your concerns about everyday life and your thoughts on major issues.
This content was published on May 24, 2024 - 14:00 1 minute Sandro Bucher, SRF
Deutsch de Wie geht's, Schweiz? Machen Sie mit bei unserer grossen Umfrage Original Read more: Wie geht's, Schweiz? Machen Sie mit bei unserer grossen Umfrage Français fr ((Comment ça va, la Suisse?)) Participez à notre grand sondage national Read more: ((Comment ça va, la Suisse?)) Participez à notre grand sondage national Italiano it Come sta la Svizzera? Read more: Come sta la Svizzera?
In 2023, more than 57,000 people took part in the first major SBC survey on the Swiss population's state of mind.
More More An idyll with cracks: a survey on the Swiss state of mind
This content was published on Aug 23, 2023 Swiss citizens are generally very satisfied with life, according to a new survey. But there are some worrying cracks in this idyll.
Read more: An idyll with cracks: a survey on the Swiss state of mind
One year later, a lot has changed. However, the world has not come to rest and is currently shaken by the Israeli-Palestinian war.
We would once again like to know: what is on your mind in your everyday life? What are your thoughts on the big challenges of our time? And how do you see the future? With our survey, which is conducted in Switzerland's four national languages, we want to get as accurate a picture as possible of how people in this country and the Swiss Abroad are feeling.
Follow this link to participate in the major SBC survey link
The survey is conducted and analysed by the research institute gfs on behalf of the SBC. It runs until June 16, 2024. Participation in the survey is anonymous. Your answers will be treated confidentially.
External Content
Articles in this story
An idyll with cracks: a survey on the Swiss state of mind
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .
MENAFN24052024000210011054ID1108254832
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.