How Are You? What Is On Your Mind? Take Part In Our Big Survey

This content was published on May 24, 2024 - 14:00 1 minute Sandro Bucher, SRF

In 2023, more than 57,000 people took part in the first major SBC survey on the Swiss population's state of mind.

This content was published on Aug 23, 2023 Swiss citizens are generally very satisfied with life, according to a new survey. But there are some worrying cracks in this idyll.

One year later, a lot has changed. However, the world has not come to rest and is currently shaken by the Israeli-Palestinian war.

We would once again like to know: what is on your mind in your everyday life? What are your thoughts on the big challenges of our time? And how do you see the future? With our survey, which is conducted in Switzerland's four national languages, we want to get as accurate a picture as possible of how people in this country and the Swiss Abroad are feeling.

Follow this link to participate in the major SBC survey link

The survey is conducted and analysed by the research institute gfs on behalf of the SBC. It runs until June 16, 2024. Participation in the survey is anonymous. Your answers will be treated confidentially.

