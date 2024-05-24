Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Dispels Rumours Over His Health

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 24 (IANS) Amid concerns raised over his health
condition by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Odisha Chief Minister
and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik said on Friday that he is in "very good health
", and has been campaigning for the party across the state for around a month.
Notably, Assam Chief Minister
Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking to mediapersons, had earlier wondered whether CM Patnaik was happy and well.
Besides, BJP national president JP Nadda during a public meeting in Keonjhar on Thursday said that the people of Odisha have decided to give CM Patnaik rest.
"There is a limit to the amount of lies that party can tell. As you can see, I am in very good health
and have been campaigning for around a month all over the state," CM Patnaik said.
