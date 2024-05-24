Ethereum: Too Soon To Say Goodbye To $3000

The crypto

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> crypto



market

lost 2.9% in the last 24 hours, retreating to a market

capitalisation of $2.5 trillion. The market

came under pressure as active trading began in the US on a fresh batch of strong economic data. News of the approval of spot ETFs on Ethereum

only added to the pressure.

Ethereum

's sell-off on positive news is a typical“buy the rumours, sell the facts” reaction of speculators. We saw the same in January after the approval of the Bitcoin

ETF, which took 19% off its price in the following two weeks before there was a spectacular reversal.

Similarly, the market

may let off steam regarding Ethereum

. We shouldn't be surprised if the price pulls back to the $3000 area again, returning to an important consolidation area. From these levels, large institutional investors can start building a position in ETFs.

As a result of another recalculation, the difficulty of mining the first crypto

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> crypto



currency increased by 1.48% to 84.38 T. The average hash rate for the period since the previous value change was 705 EH/s. Despite the increase, the complexity did not recover the indicator's collapse by almost 6%, which followed the halving.



The US SEC has approved the launch of Ethereum

spot ETFs, according to a document uploaded on the agency's website. The document lists eight ETFs from VanEck, Fidelity, Franklin, Grayscale, Bitwise, ARK Invest & 21Shares, Invesco & Galaxy, and BlackRock's iShares Ethereum

Trust proposed for listing on the Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, and Cboe BZX Exchange. The Ethereum

ETFs will face a week-long process to complete S-1 registration statements, a form required by the SEC for ETFs to list securities.

The move is expected to result in a significant influx of institutional capital into the Ethereum

market

. StandardChartered

predicts inflows of $15 billion to $45 billion in the first 12 months.

According to Nansen, the total market

capitalisation of stablecoins has surpassed $160 billion, up $30 billion since the start of the year. The growth means“new money” is flowing into the segment, which is bullish.

A survey by the US Federal Reserve showed that 18 million US adults (7% of the population) have invested in crypto

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> crypto



currencies over the past year.

From 12 June, messenger Telegram will introduce an internal currency called Telegram Stars to pay for digital goods and services in bots and mini apps. The initiative follows Apple's notification of a violation of App Store policy prohibiting the acceptance of internal payments, including crypto

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> crypto



currencies, from customers. Bot owners reacted sharply negatively to the news, recalling Apple's 30 per cent commission.



The

FxPro

Analyst Team