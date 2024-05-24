Nasdaq100: Not Yet A Correction

The Nasdaq100 index

was once again the main driver of growth in US indices

in May, indirectly also positively influencing market

s elsewhere. On Thursday, the index

was approaching the 19,000 level, adding over 11% to the 19 April lows. An impressive wave of selloffs hit the market

, taking 2% off the index

from peak to bottom. And now, the legitimate question is, are we seeing the beginning of a long correction?

Technically, the Nasdaq100 index

is at the threshold of the overbought zone on RSI on daily timeframes. Contrary to the name, entering this area is more likely to see the most intense growth, although the least unpredictable. Buyers' interest is supported by the fact that the index

is now only 1% above the previous peak. After that peak, there was already an April correction that removed much of the market

's short-term overheating.

The correction in July-October last year fits into a classic Fibonacci pattern, bringing the Nasdaq100 index

close to 61.8% of the original rally and one hair away from the 200-day moving average. This should classically be followed by a rally to 161.8%, around 19200.

So, the Nasdaq100 is a little short of an important resistance area. But it is quite possible that it simply pauses to consolidate forces before a new leap upwards.