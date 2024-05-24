Biotechs Zero In On New Pancreatic Therapies As Global Pancreatic Cancer Market Expected Reach To $7.4 Billion By 2032 - Financial News Media

(MENAFN- Financial News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

Palm Beach, FL – May 24, 2024 – The pancreatic cancer market

encompasses the pharmaceutical and health

care sectors dedicated to addressing the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment

of pancreatic cancer, a particularly aggressive and often fatal form of cancer affecting the pancreas. With its low survival rates and limited treatment

options, pancreatic cancer remains a significant focus of medical research and development efforts. A recent report from BioSpace projected that the pancreatic cancer market

size which grew to USD 2.05 billion in 2022 is estimated to hit approximately USD 7.4 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 13.7% for the period of 2023 – 2032. The report said:“This growth is driven by increasing instances of pancreatic cancer and higher investment

s in pancreatic oncology research. In recent years, the pancreatic cancer market

has experienced steady growth, largely driven by the increasing prevalence of pancreatic cancer cases globally. As of 2020, pancreatic cancer ranks as the third most common cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, with over 64,000 new cases diagnosed in the United States alone in 2023, resulting in over 50,000 deaths.” Active biotech and pharma companies in the market

s this week include Oncolytics Biotech® Inc.

(NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), Renovaro, Inc.

(NASDAQ: RENB), Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO), Pfizer Inc.

(NYSE: PFE), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).





BioSpace concluded:“Several notable trends are shaping the pancreatic cancer market

. Among them are advancements in early detection and diagnosis facilitated by improved imaging technologies, as well as the rapid progress in precision medicine

. Early detection methods such as endoscopic ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging have improved the ability to identify pancreatic tumors at earlier stages, facilitating more effective treatment

interventions. Precision medicine

leverages genomic profiling and molecular diagnostics to understand the genetic alterations driving pancreatic cancer, leading to the development of targeted therapies tailored to individual patients for more personalized and efficacious treatment

approaches.”





Oncolytics Biotech® Inc.

(NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) ASCO Abstracts Highlight Pelareorep's Potential in Pancreatic Cancer and Immunotherapeutic Mechanism of Action –







Trial-in-progress abstract highlights new cohort that could expand the company's pancreatic cancer program Pelareorep's ability to expand TILs highlights its immunotherapeutic mechanism of action and potential as a backbone immunotherapy for multiple indications –

Oncolytics Biotech ® Inc.

, ($ONCY $ONC) a leading clinical-stage company specializing in immunotherapy for oncology, presented two abstracts at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. One is a trial-in-progress abstract discussing cohort 5 of the GOBLET study, which will evaluate the combination of pelareorep and modified FOLFIRINOX (mFOLFIRINOX) with and without atezolizumab in newly diagnosed metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) patients. The second describes pelareorep's ability to induce the expansion of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) across multiple cancers and the correlation between TIL expansion and tumor response. The ASCO annual meeting will take place from May 31 – June 4, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.





“The two abstracts that we are sharing at ASCO this year are in synch with our mission of advancing pelareorep towards registrational trials. The first abstract outlines the design of a new GOBLET PDAC cohort that could significantly expand the potential of the company's pancreatic cancer program,” said Dr. Matt Coffey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oncolytics.“The chemotherapy regimens of mFOLFIRINOX and gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel are the two most common standards of care in metastatic pancreatic cancer. We previously reported that the combination of pelareorep, gemcitabine, nab-paclitaxel, and atezolizumab yielded tumor response rates nearly triple historical results. Should the combination of pelareorep and mFOLFIRINOX produce a similarly positive outcome, an even broader range of metastatic PDAC patients may benefit from pelareorep-based therapy. This cohort is being funded by a US$5 million grant in the form of the Therapeutic Accelerator Award from the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN). We anticipate enrollment in this cohort will begin this quarter.”





Thomas Heineman, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Oncolytics stated,“Pelareorep stimulates a proinflammatory response that primes tumors for immunologic killing and also activates both innate and adaptive immune responses. Our second ASCO abstract provides additional support for pelareorep's immunotherapeutic mechanism of action by describing its ability to stimulate the expansion of pre-existing and new TIL clones in the blood, which correlate with treatment

response. These results build upon previously reported data from the AWARE-1 study in breast cancer to expand our understanding of pelareorep's immune-based mechanism of action, and it supports further investigation of TIL expansion as a potential biomarker of clinical activity in patients treated with pelareorep.” CONTINUED... Read these full press releases and more news for ONCY at:







Other recent developments in the biotech industry of note for cancer events include:





RenovaroCube, wholly owned subsidiary of Renovaro, Inc.

(NASDAQ: RENB) recently unveiled Flamingo, a potentially groundbreaking multi-cancer detection model contributing to its mission to transform early cancer diagnostics. Leveraging ultra-low pass whole genome sequencing (ULP-WGS) of cell-free DNA (cfDNA), Flamingo represents a promising leap forward in the fight against cancer.





Traditional cancer detection methods often fall short in identifying cancers at an early stage when treatment

is the most effective. However, Flamingo has the potential to overcome these limitations by harnessing the power of AI to analyze minute amounts of cfDNA data that is highly accurate.





“At RenovaroCube, we believe in pushing the boundaries of possibility,” states Daan Vessies, senior scientist at RenovaroCube.“Flamingo undescores our commitment to change cancer diagnostics in a transformative way, ultimately offering clinicians a powerful tool to detect cancer across diverse omic layers.”





Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) recently announced that highlights from the NASAR clinical trial with Bentrio® nasal spray in seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) have been published in video

format on the social media

channels of Allergy, one of the highest-ranking journals in the field of allergology world-wide. This follows the journal's publication in April of the peer-reviewed article“AM-301, a barrier-forming nasal spray, versus saline spray in seasonal allergic rhinitis: A randomized clinical trial” which had provided detailed information about this pivotal trial.





The NASAR trial enrolled 100 patients during allergy season in Australia who were randomized at a 1:1 ratio to receive either Bentrio or saline nasal spray, the current standard of care in drug-free SAR management. Study participants self-administered the treatment

for two weeks three times per day. The study met its primary efficacy endpoint, showing a statistically significant reduction in the mean daily reflective Total Nasal Symptom Score (rTNSS) for Bentrio compared to saline (p = 0.013), as well as its secondary efficacy endpoints. The latter included, among others, a statistically significant improvement in health

-related quality of life (Rhinoconjunctivitis Quality of Life Questionnaire, p < 0.001) and superior global ratings of efficacy by patients and investigators alike (p < 0.001). In addition, Bentrio showed good safety and tolerability, similar to saline controls, and fewer Bentrio treated patients used relief medication

and more of them enjoyed symptom-free days compared to saline treatment

.





Arvinas, Inc.

(ARVN) and Pfizer Inc.

(NYSE: PFE) recently announced updated clinical data from a Phase 1b combination cohort evaluating vepdegestrant, an investigational oral PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC®) estrogen receptor (ER) degrader, in combination with palbociclib (IBRANCE®). After six months of additional follow-up, these data are consistent with data presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) in December 2023, and show that vepdegestrant plus palbociclib continue to demonstrate encouraging clinical activity in heavily pre-treated patients with a media

n of four lines of prior therapy with locally advanced or metastatic ER positive (ER+)/human epidermal growth factor 2 (HER2) negative (ER+/HER2-) breast cancer. These updated data were presented at the 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Breast Cancer Annual Congress.





AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Gilgamesh Pharmaceutical

s recently announced a collaboration and option-to-license agreement to develop next-generation therapies for psychiatric disorders. This collaboration will leverage AbbVie's expertise in psychiatry and Gilgamesh's innovative research platform to discover novel neuroplastogens.





Classic psychedelic compounds provide novel mechanisms to address mental health

disorders, and some have shown promising clinical efficacy where other treatment

s have been ineffective. However, these first-generation compounds may induce profound psychoactive effects, such as hallucinations, necessitating in-office administration and concomitant supportive care.





Next-generation versions known as neuroplastogens target mechanisms that have shown potential to provide significant clinical benefits and are designed to minimize the challenging effects seen with first-generation compounds. These new compounds hold substantial promise for treating a variety of psychiatric conditions, including mood and anxiety disorders. Gilgamesh has leveraged an innovative research platform to successfully identify lead compounds in this novel class of therapeutics.





