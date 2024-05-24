EQS-News: tokentus investment

tokentus investment AG invests USD 150,000 in the Lava Foundation's token sale to further develop the DePIN blockchain infrastructure project Lava Network



With a peer-to-peer network of node operators, Lava Network

provides the data layer that allows developers to create projects on blockchains

Lava Network

positions itself as a decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) and democratizes the provision of data services for blockchains and projects

This token round totalling USD 11 million took place ahead of the mainnet launch and airdrop in the coming months tokentus invests USD 150,000 in this private token round Frankfurt am Main, 24. May 2024 - Frankfurt-based tokentus investment

AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; symbol: 14D) acquires Lava tokens for USD 150,000 as part of the current token issuance by the Lava Foundation, based in the Cayman Islands. The Lava Foundation is the only institution issuing Lava tokens and deciding on the roadmap for the network until the DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) is live on the mainnet. By its own positioning, Lava Network

is a modular network that focuses on providing access to every blockchain and rollup. Subscribers to the Lava Foundation's $11 million pre-mainnet token round included VCs and individual investors in the Web3 space, namely TPC Ventures, Ash Crypto, CryptoLark, Polygon founder Sandeep Nailwal, Manifold Trading, CryptoTimes Japan, Animoca Brands, Gate Ventures, Gecko Ventures, the founders of eToro, as well as blockchain-related media companies such as Le Journal Du Coin and The Rollup. The Lava Network

infrastructure is currently in the testnet phase. According to the Foundation, the funds raised in this token round will be used for the further development of Lava Network

, with the initial focus on simplifying blockchain access for developers and users through Remote Procedure Call (RPC). Other data infrastructures, such as indexing, subgraphs or sequencing, will be supported later. With RPC requests, applications send and retrieve data from blockchains, enabling essential user activities such as sending transactions, retrieving account balances, receiving airdrops, or providing smart contracts. According to Lava, this bootstrapping mechanism called incentivized public RPC (ipRPC) has already been adopted by NEAR Protocol, Evmos and Axelar and has distributed 220,000 tokens to node runners in the last quarter alone. As stated by Lava, it has connections to Filecoin Network

, Starknet, Cosmos Hub, Stargaze, Secret Network

and others. According to Lava, developers and users currently have access to over 35 blockchains in the Lava test network. This token round follows a $15 million seed round in 2023, managed by MagmaDevs, formerly known as Lava Protocol Inc., and main contributor of Lava, which was announced in February 2024. Jump Capital, HashKey Capital and Tribe Capital co-led this equity round, with participation from North Island Ventures, Dispersion Capital, Alliance DAO, Node Capital, Finality Capital Partners, and others. Executives from Celestia, Cosmos, StarkWare, Filecoin and other blockchain ecosystems participated in the round. “With the Lava token, we as tokentus are specifically investing into decentralized physical infrastructure, or DePIN, for the first time, which is an important and new area of blockchain infrastructure in our opinion,” says Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment

AG.“The investment

is deliberately made into the Lava token and not into the equity of the main contributor, as we at tokentus, after assessing the situation, expect more potential from the performance of the Lava token in the Lava ecosystem than from the increase in value of the company's share in MagmaDevs,” adds Benedikt Schulz, Investment Manager at tokentus.“In the opinion of tokentus, the team behind Lava Network

consists of long-time industry veterans with outstanding technical backgrounds,” adds Mona Tiesler, Investment Manager at tokentus.

