5/24/2024 2:18:48 PM

Mountain Alliance sells entire stake in AlphaPet and realises further profit

Mountain Alliance sells entire stake in AlphaPet and realizes further profit

Munich, 24 May 2024 - Mountain Alliance AG (MA, ISIN DE000A12UK08) has reached an agreement to sell its remaining stake in AlphaPet Ventures GmbH via its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Technology
AG. The transaction is expected to be finalized shortly.

Mountain Alliance AG has been an investor in AlphaPet Ventures GmbH since 2017 and still held a stake of just under 1.2%. The specialist for premium pet supplies has an extensive brand portfolio in the pet market
. These include the brands Arden Grange, Wolfsblut, Wildes Land, Müllers Naturhof, PRIMUM, and four other premium pet food brands. The sale of the remaining stake after two successful partial exits will generate gross proceeds of around EUR 1.8 million for Mountain Alliance AG.

Daniel Wild, Supervisory Board member of Mountain Alliance AG, comments: "We have successfully supported AlphaPet as an investor for many years and are proud to have played a part in writing this growth story. At the same time, we are delighted with the profit
realized from our investment
. AlphaPet's performance over the past few years is a prime example of the extraordinary value creation in the venture capital segment. We expect that one or two more profit
able exits will follow this year."


About Mountain Alliance AG:
Mountain Alliance AG (MA) (ISIN: DE000A12UK08) is an investment
company whose shares are listed in the SME segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and in the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As a lean, transparent, and experienced investor with many years of know-how and an excellent network, the company invests in innovative technology
companies. The aim is to invest at an early stage in companies and business models that are actively shaping the future technology
trends. The company gives shareholders
easy access to a diversified portfolio of technology
-oriented hidden champions via the stock exchange.


Contact:
Mountain Alliance AG
Dr Hans Ulrich Tetzner
Management Board
Theresienstr. 40
80333 Munich
phone: +49 89 2314141 00
e-mail: ...


CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Investor Relations
Bahnhofstr. 98
82166 Gräfelfing/Munich
phone: +49 89 1250903-30
e-mail: ...








Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Theresienstraße 40
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 231 41 41 00
Fax: +49 89 231 41 41 11
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A12UK08
WKN: A12UK0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
