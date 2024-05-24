Original-Research: NFON AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: NFON AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to NFON AGCompany Name: NFON AGISIN: DE000A0N4N52Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Kaufenfrom: 24.05.2024Target price: EUR 11.70Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Philipp SennewaldStrong Q1 displays ongoing operational improvements; chg. NFON released Q1 results, showing a continuously strong recurring revenueratio as well as further profitability improvements. In detail: Q1 recurring revenues increased by 2.8% yoy to € 19.9m (eNuW: € 20.4m) andremained at a continuously strong ratio of 93.6% as total sales came in at€ 21.1m. Sales growth was predominantly driven by an increased seat base(+2% to 659k) as well as the cross-selling referring to the company'spremiums solutions. This also becomes visible in the blended ARPU (adjustedfor SIP-Trunk sales), which improved to € 9.82 vs € 9.80 in Q1'23. While we expect seat growth to remain at a stable pace throughout the year,ARPU is seen to further improve driven by (1) premium solutions like CCHub, where ARPU levels of € 30-40 can be achieved, as well as (2) priceindexation effects which came into effect in April. Profitability further improved, as adjusted EBITDA increaseddisproportionately by 43% yoy to € 2.8m (eNuW: € 2.6m; reported EBITDA at €2.7m). This was partly driven by a slightly improved gross margin of 84.1%(+0.3pp yoy) but more importantly by ongoing improvements on the personnel(-2pp yoy sales ratio) and other OpEx (-1.5pp yoy; mostly sales &marketing) level. Q1 EBIT came in at € 0.7m while FCF was slightly positivewith € 0.2m. Going forward, we expect continuous improvements based on the mentioneddevelopment of the salesmix as well as further efficiency gains, especiallyin connection with the integration of DTS, which is seen to creasesignificant synergies from H2 onwards. On this basis, management confirmed the FY guidance, targeting recurringrevenue growth in the midto upper-single-digit-% range (eNuW new: +5.3%) ata recurring revenue ratio of >90% (eNuW new: 93.9%) as well as an adjustedEBITDA in the range of € 10-12m (eNuW new: € 11.5m). That said, valuation remains attractive, in our view, as shares are tradingon a mere 1.2 EV/Sales '24e (9.9x EV/EBITDA). We therefore reiterate BUYwith an unchanged PT of € 11.70 based on DCF. NFON remains part of ourNuWays Alpha List can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment

adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

MENAFN24052024004691010666ID1108254786