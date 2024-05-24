Global Project: SNP And Swisscom Enable Move To SAP S/4HANA At Bühler

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Global project: SNP and Swisscom enable move to SAP S/4HANA at Bühler

24.05.2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News Global project: SNP and Swisscom enable move to SAP S/4HANA at Bühler

Secure conversion of the global ERP system landscape in 30 countries within 18 months System availability guaranteed across different time zones Heidelberg, Germany, May 24, 2024 – SNP SE, a leading provider of software for digital transformations, automated data migrations and data management in the SAP environment, has successfully migrated the global ERP systems of the Bühler Group to SAP S/4HANA together with the SNP partner Swisscom. Thanks to SNP's software-based end-to-end methodology, the selective BLUEFIELD approach and the data management platform CrystalBridge, the Swiss manufacturer of machinery for the food and animal feed industry and the high-tech sector achieved a successful go-live within 18 months with only a short downtime. The global technology group's migration project with a data volume of 4 terabytes was implemented in 30 countries and involved over 8,000 users. Many of Bühler's production facilities are located in China, which required precise planning in order to ensure system availability in the various time zones. Extensive test migrations and the automation of time-consuming transformation tasks were decisive for the successful conversion, minimizing business interruptions and the required amount of resources. SNP's selective data migration approach focusing on transferring only relevant data from different systems, ensured that the project was implemented quickly and securely. The conversion took place over a long weekend. As early as Sunday evening, 1,000 users in China were able to access the new system. Following the modernization, the Bühler Group operates a state-of-the-art SAP system that speeds up data processing and drives innovation. “Thanks to SNP's software and expertise, we successfully migrated to the current SAP product generation – despite increased project complexity and potential complications,” says Vidor Kapy, Chief Information Officer of Bühler AG.“With SNP at our side, we successfully completed an agile and innovative migration to the world of S/4HANA.” Oliver Schwede, General Manager Central Europe, SNP, adds:“The project with Bühler is a prime example of how the move to SAP S/4HANA can be implemented quickly and with low risk. The collaboration with Swisscom for its part shows how innovation and efficiency go hand in hand in a functioning ecosystem – in this case a key enabler for creating a future-proof business in the long term.”

About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future. SNP's Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge and the BLUEFIELD approach have set a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud. The company works with around 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 20 of the

DAX 40 and 103 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has over 1,400 employees worldwide at 35 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 203.4 million in the 2023 fiscal year. More information is available at

SNP press contact

Paola Krauss

Cell phone: +49 172 72 95 928

E-mail: ...

Agency contact

Dr. Haffa & Partner GmbH

Anja Klauck, Axel Schreiber

Tel.: +49 89 993191-0

E-mail: ...

24.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Speyerer Str. 4 69115 Heidelberg Germany Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172 Fax: +49 6221 6425 20 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0007203705 WKN: 720370 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1910285



End of News EQS News Service