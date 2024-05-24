Phoenix Mecano Management AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Phoenix Mecano's Annual General Meeting approves all proposals

24.05.2024 / 18:09 CET/CEST

Schaffhausen, May 24, 2024 - The Annual General Meeting of Phoenix Mecano AG took place today at Vienna House zur Bleiche in Schaffhausen. 57 shareholders

with 51'129 share votes were represented at the Annual General Meeting, while 686'115 share votes were represented by the independent proxy. This presence corresponds to a total of 76.76 % of the share capital.



The shareholders

approved the annual financial

statements and the consolidated financial

statements for 2023. In consultative votes, the shareholders

also took note of and approved the Sustainability Report 2023 and the Remuneration Report. The proposed ordinary dividend of CHF 18.00 and the special dividend of CHF 12.00 per share were also approved. A total gross dividend of CHF 30.00 per share will therefore be paid out from May 30.



All members of the Board of Directors standing for election were re-elected for a one-year term of office. Ulrich Hocker, Independent Lead Director, did not stand for re-election and stepped down from the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting confirmed Benedikt Goldkamp as Chairman of the Board of Directors and elected Claudine Hatebur de Calderón to replace Ulrich Hocker as a member of the Remuneration Committee.



The next Annual General Meeting of Phoenix Mecano AG will take place on May 22, 2025. Further information:

Phoenix Mecano Management AG

Philipp Eberhard, Head of Corporate Communications

Lindenstrasse 23, CH-8302 Kloten

Phone: +41 (0)43 255 4 255

...

About Phoenix Mecano

The Phoenix Mecano Group is a global player in the enclosures and industrial components segments and is a leader in many markets. Headquartered in Stein am Rhein, Switzerland, the Group employs around 6,700 people worldwide and generated sales of EUR 783.1 million in 2023. It is geared towards the manufacture of niche products and system solutions for customers in the mechanical engineering, measurement and control technology, medical technology, aerospace technology, alternative energy, and home and hospital care sectors. Phoenix Mecano was founded in 1975 and has been listed on the Swiss stock exchange since 1988.

