Wheat Procurement Surpasses Last Year's Mark, Ensuring Food Security

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 24 (KNN) The procurement of wheat during the Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2024-25 is progressing smoothly across the country's major procuring states.

As of now, the Central Pool has already procured 262.48 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) of wheat, surpassing last year's total procurement of 262.02 LMT.

This year's procurement has benefited 22.31 lakh farmers, with a total Minimum Support Price (MSP) outflow of Rs. 59,715 crores.

The significant contributors to the procurement are the states of Punjab (124.26 LMT), Haryana (71.49 LMT), Madhya Pradesh (47.78 LMT), Rajasthan (9.66 LMT), and Uttar Pradesh (9.07 LMT).

Furthermore, the rice procurement for the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2023-24 is also progressing smoothly.

So far, 728.42 LMT of paddy, equivalent to 489.15 LMT of rice, has been procured directly from 98.26 lakh farmers, with a total MSP outflow of approximately Rs. 1,60,472 crores.

With the combined stock of wheat and rice in the Central Pool exceeding 600 LMT, the country is well-positioned to meet its food grain requirements under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and other welfare schemes, as well as for market

interventions.

(KNN Bureau)