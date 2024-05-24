Gov. Oks Veteran Property Tax Relief From Connecticut

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Former members of the U.S. Armed Forces will now qualify for new property tax relief in Connecticut. This new veteran property tax relief from Connecticut exempts combat-injured veterans from paying property taxes on their primary residence. The exemption is available only to veterans with permanent and total disability resulting from their active-duty services.

Veteran property tax relief from Connecticut – who will get it?

On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the law that exempts veterans with permanent and total disability arising from their active-duty services, from certain taxes. The legislation was approved unanimously.

“Connecticut is the home of many veterans who have provided for our nation, and we want to ensure that they are properly cared for in their lives after leaving service,” Gov. Lamont said.

Those in favor of the veteran property tax relief from Connecticut believe it will ease the financial burden on veterans who are unable to work. The bill has been championed by State Rep. Anthony Nolan (D-New London), who is also co-chair of the Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs.

“This is one of the greatest bills I've voted for, and I'm so proud to see its unanimous, bipartisan passage in the legislature and signage into law by Governor Lamont,” Rep. Nolan said, adding,“It provides them with financial relief and support, recognizing their services and the challenges they may face due to their disabilities.”

The exemption is available on the primary residence owned by an eligible service member in Connecticut. If an eligible veteran doesn't own a home, the exemption can be applied to one motor vehicle owned by the veteran.

The exemption is available only to veterans who have served in the U.S. Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force or Space Force. Also, the veteran must have a total and permanent disability rating from the VA resulting from their time in the service to qualify for the tax relief.

To claim veteran property tax relief from Connecticut, eligible veterans need to contact their town assessor. The property tax relief takes effect starting on October 1.

Similar relief from other states

Many states offer property tax exemptions to veterans . New Jersey, for instance, offers an annual property tax exemption to veterans who are 100% permanently and totally disabled from active-duty service. Exemptions may also be available to the surviving spouse or civil union/domestic partner of a qualifying veteran.

Virginia also offers real property tax exemptions to certain veterans, their surviving spouses and surviving spouses of soldiers

killed in action. Montana also has a similar program, called the Montana Disabled Veterans (MDV) Property Tax Assistant Program.

Similarly, Maine offers a Veteran Exemption to persons who have served during a recognized war period and are 62 years or older. The exemption is also available to veterans who receive 100% disability or became 100% disabled while in service. Eligible veterans can get as much as $6,000 under the Veteran Exemption.