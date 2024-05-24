Championing Inclusion: Joyce Bender's Impactful Journey In Advancing Disability Rights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MOON TOWNSHIP, PA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Joyce Bender, the esteemed Founder and CEO of Bender Consulting Services, Inc., was recently honored at the 2024 Women for Influence Awards, held on May 15th in Pittsburgh, PA. This distinguished event recognized exceptional businesswomen who are revolutionizing their respective industries while making profound impacts on their communities. Since its inception in 1995, Bender Consulting Services, Inc. has been at the forefront of advancing social justice and equality, starting with initiatives in Joyce's beloved hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.

Upon being acknowledged as an awardee at the Women of Influence Awards, Joyce expressed gratitude, stating, "It's a true privilege to stand among these extraordinary women who embody the spirit of positive change. Through their leadership, compassion, and dedication to community, they strengthen our nation's fabric as we strive for inclusivity across all aspects of social justice and equality. My work at Bender Consulting Services is more than a profession; it's my life's passion. I eagerly anticipate continuing to collaborate with leaders at the local, state, and national levels to advocate for a country that embraces and uplifts all Americans with disabilities."

Bender Consulting Services collaborates with corporate and organizational partners across the nation to address unemployment within the disability community, matching employers with a talented workforce ready to excel in both public and private sectors. With extensive networks within communities and industries, Bender Consulting Services has become a leading voice and advocate for addressing the primary obstacle to achieving the American Dream for people with disabilities: unemployment. In 2023, Joyce partnered with former Congressman Tony Coelho, author of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), to establish the Bender-Coelho Disability Consortium, aiming to fill open corporate positions with disabled applicants. The consortium aspires to fill 100 positions in 2024.

In addition to her leadership at Bender Consulting Services, Joyce founded the Bender Leadership Academy, a nonprofit organization based in Pittsburgh dedicated to increasing long-term competitive employment opportunities for youth with disabilities. As a prominent national advocate, Joyce has served on numerous nonprofit boards, including the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), where she currently serves as Vice-Chair of the Board, and the Epilepsy Association of Western and Central Pennsylvania, where she serves as Chair of the Board.

