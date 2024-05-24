Schulte Roofing Awarded Safety Excellence Award For 2023 By TMI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Schulte Roofing Awarded the Safety Excellence by Texas Mutual Insurance Company

Schulte Roofing wins the 2023 Safety Excellence Award from Texas Mutual Insurance, marking a significant achievement in jobsite safety.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- San Antonio roofing company Schulte Roofing hit a milestone when the leading Texas-based roofing company was awarded the title of Safety Excellence of 2023 by Texas Mutual Insurance Company (TMI) for their continuous commitment to jobsite safety. This is Schulte Roofing's very first time being recognized by the prominent insurance company.The Safety Excellence Awards are dedicated to honoring the efforts of safety in the workplace. The awards, given by TMI, have been a standard of safety recognition for many years. Schulte Roofing was selected to receive the awards, beating out hundreds of companies and corporations that were all vying for the winning spot. Thanks to their philosophy of“commitment to safety,” Schulte Roofing was named the winner of 2023.In their official blog post, Schulte Roofing showed their gratitude:“Thank you to Texas Mutual Insurance Company for this recognition and for their ongoing support of safety initiatives within our industry. It's an honor to be acknowledged by such a reputable organization. Looking ahead, we're confident that we'll continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients, year after year.”The roofing company specializes in the planning, building, and installation of residential, commercial, solar, and industrial buildings. And as award-winning roofing contractors for 29 years, Schulte Roofing has garnered critical acclaim from multiple organizations and trades.They have received the Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics, been named Nextdor's Neighborhood Favorite for three years, and have been awarded a Top Roofing Company in the United States.Schulte Roofing is expected to see the company's popularity continue to rise in 2024.For more information about Schulte Roofing and its services, please visit .About Schulte RoofingSchulte Roofing is an award-winning roofing company with a legacy of excellence spanning over three decades. Specializing in industrial, commercial, and residential roofing services to Bellville, Brenham, Bryan, College Station, Conroe, Montgomery, Navasota, San Antonio, and The Woodlands. Schulte Roofing is committed to delivering professional design, installation, and repair services. To see more of their award-winning work, visit .

