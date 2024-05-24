Madhya Pradesh CM Reviews Law And Order Situation In State

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, May 24 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Mohan Yadav held a meeting with Chief Secretary Veera Rana and DGP Sudhir Saxena on Friday to take stock of the law and order situation in the state.

At the meeting, CM Yadav passed several directions, including the use of loudspeakers at religious places as per the prescribed norms.

He asked the DGP to ensure that senior police officers conduct surprise inspections at the police stations in their respective areas.

He also directed the police to identify the areas where the crime graph has gone up and install CCTV cameras there.

"CM Mohan Yadav has directed the concerned officials to take tough action against those found involved in illegal activities and crime against women," the CMO said in a statement on Friday.

Notably, this was the first meeting on the state's law and order situation after the Lok Sabha elections

were announced on March 16.