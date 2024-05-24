Green-Energy Transition Could Be Hamstrung By Copper Mining

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network
) A new report has found that
bottlenecks in copper mining
have the potential to slow down America's transition to renewables. Copper is one of the several“green minerals” that will play a critical role in the global
green-energy transition
as they serve as raw materials for renewables infrastructure.
However, a University of Michigan study found that America cannot mine copper at the pace it needs to keep up with national green-energy transition and electric-vehicle guidelines. The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act requires that automakers replace their entire product lines with electric cars by...
