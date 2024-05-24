What To Expect When D-Wave Quantum Announces Q2 Earnings In August

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network

) D-Wave Quantum Inc.

(NYSE: QBTS)

is scheduled to release its

Q2 2023 earnings

results

on August 10, 2024. According to the company's projections, the expected revenue is likely to be in the $1.65–$1.8 millio range. The Canadian-based company focuses on providing quantum computing solutions, systems and software. It supplies these offerings to commercial clients.

The Consensus Estimate by Zacks puts the company's Q2 revenue at an expected $1.8 million. This figure suggests that the company will have grown its revenue by a decent 31.39% when compared to the...

