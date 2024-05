Techmediabreaks Btab Ecommerce Group Inc. (BBTT) Democratizing Success In Modern Retail Landscape

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network

) Btab Ecommerce Group (OTC: BBTT) is a next-generation e-commerce

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> e-commerce



company with significant social impact.“Btab is dedicated to democratizing success in the modern retail landscape, firmly believing that every business, regardless of size, deserves a fair chance to thrive. Unlike traditional resellers, Btab offers comprehensive e-commerce

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> e-commerce



and social commerce solutions, going beyond mere sales facilitation to empower small businesses at every step of their journey... With an unwavering commitment to providing end-to-end support, Btab not only supplies its own products but also helps businesses sell their products and assists in sourcing goods and securing funding, underscoring its dedication to empowering small businesses,” a recent article reads.“Btab's unique approach involves a range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of small business owners. From product supply and sourcing to market

ing and sales platform

s and logistics support, Btab ensures that entrepreneurs can focus on business growth without being overwhelmed by the complexities of e-commerce

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> e-commerce



operations.”

To view the full article, visit

About Btab Ecommerce Group Inc.



Btab Ecommerce Group is an e-commerce

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> e-commerce



company that operates through its network in Australia, Asia, United States and United Kingdom. It provides affordable e-commerce

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> e-commerce



services and supplies technology

and products to small businesses to allow them to compete in an underserved market

segment. The company seeks to expand its reach into Europe and the Americas where it intends to provide small businesses with products and services generally not currently commercially available to them. The company believes the e-commerce

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> e-commerce



growth in Asia alone will be significant well into the next decade and beyond as increasing numbers of internet users take advantage of online

shopping and increasing spending power. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BBTT are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform

with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology

. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target market

s, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market

, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN