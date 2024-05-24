Cannabisnewsbreaks Cwcbexpo, The World's Most Sought-After Business Trade Show Event In Legalized Cannabis Space, Returns To New York City

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network

) The10th Annual CWCBExpo (Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition) , the premier East Coast business-to-business trade show and sector-shaping event for the hemp and cannabis industry

, is returning to New York City. The expo

will be held on June 5-6, 2024, at the iconic Javits Convention Center. The two-day CWCBExpo promises to deliver world-class educational sessions led by industry

veterans and thought leaders, with nearly 40 invited speakers sharing their decades of experience and perspectives on emerging trends and latest developments. The expo

's state-of-the-art exhibition

space will offer participating companies a unique opportunity to build mass brand expo

sure and garner brand loyalty. In addition, the expo

will provide the rare opportunity to engage in high-powered networking with c-suite leaders, senior management, and exciting industry

entrants to explore new avenues of growth.“Now in our tenth year, CWCBExpo New York has firmly established a reputation for world-class educational experiences, high-powered networking, and state-of-the-art exhibition

stalls. As the world's most sought-after business-to-business trade show event in the legal

ized cannabis space and associated segments, we are proud to offer the most cutting edge in products and services, and insightful knowledge-sharing opportunities in this rapidly evolving industry

. As a hub for both investors and budding ventures, the expo

is a must-attend to strengthen professional networks,” commented Mary Bender, Show Director, CWCBExpo.

To view the full press release, visit



About CWCBExpo

CWCBExpo is an established business-to-business trade show event for the legal

ized cannabis industry

. It is held in New York City, the largest media, financial and business market, and is the leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government

regulators, legal

counsel and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry

. For more information about CWCBExpo, visit

.

