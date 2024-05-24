Cannabisnewsbreaks Cwcbexpo, The World's Most Sought-After Business Trade Show Event In Legalized Cannabis Space, Returns To New York City

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network
) The10th Annual CWCBExpo (Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition) , the premier East Coast business-to-business trade show and sector-shaping event for the hemp and cannabis industry
, is returning to New York City. The expo
will be held on June 5-6, 2024, at the iconic Javits Convention Center. The two-day CWCBExpo promises to deliver world-class educational sessions led by industry
veterans and thought leaders, with nearly 40 invited speakers sharing their decades of experience and perspectives on emerging trends and latest developments. The expo
's state-of-the-art exhibition
space will offer participating companies a unique opportunity to build mass brand expo
sure and garner brand loyalty. In addition, the expo
will provide the rare opportunity to engage in high-powered networking with c-suite leaders, senior management, and exciting industry
entrants to explore new avenues of growth.“Now in our tenth year, CWCBExpo New York has firmly established a reputation for world-class educational experiences, high-powered networking, and state-of-the-art exhibition
stalls. As the world's most sought-after business-to-business trade show event in the legal
ized cannabis space and associated segments, we are proud to offer the most cutting edge in products and services, and insightful knowledge-sharing opportunities in this rapidly evolving industry
. As a hub for both investors and budding ventures, the expo
is a must-attend to strengthen professional networks,” commented Mary Bender, Show Director, CWCBExpo.
To view the full press release, visit
About CWCBExpo
CWCBExpo is an established business-to-business trade show event for the legal
ized cannabis industry
. It is held in New York City, the largest media, financial and business market, and is the leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government
regulators, legal
counsel and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry
. For more information about CWCBExpo, visit
.
