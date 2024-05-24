Hempnewsbreaks Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (GTVH) Executes LOI To Acquire Cargo Management Group

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network

) Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) , a multifaceted consulting company, is announcing the execution of a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with TK Zarro LLC, GTV's primary note holder, to acquire Cargo Management Group. Golden Triangle Ventures is in the process of finalizing the acquisition. According to the announcement, Cargo Management is a complete shipping, logistics and trucking operation that achieved close to $3 million in top-line revenue in 2023 and presently maintains contracts with prominent corporations including JB Hunt, CH Robinson, Coyote Logistics and Echo Logistics. Cargo Management will support GTV's Entertainment Division business model, operating under Lavish Entertainment. The announcement further noted that Lavish Entertainment has disclosed its plan to build a comprehensive four-pillar business model that aims to develop and acquire operations in logistics, staffing, equipment and production.“We are dedicated to transforming GTV into a strategic enterprise with operations that support all our divisions. This planned acquisition is designed to provide genuine cash flow through a scalable business model, supporting both Lavish Entertainment and the development and operation of our Destino Ranch project. With a clear strategy to implement the first of our four-pillar business model, our next immediate focus is to address our capital debt structure with TK Zarro and finalize this opportunity to deliver strong shareholder value,” commented Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures.

About Golden Triangle Ventures Inc.



Golden Triangle Ventures is a multifaceted consulting company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology

sectors along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform

for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors the company aims to do business in. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the company. An amazing team of professionals supports each division and continues to help Golden Triangle Ventures grow daily. For more information about the company, please visit

