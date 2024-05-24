Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF), JV Partner Report New Exploration Targets At Storm Project Amid Rising Copper Prices

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network
Preliminary interpretation of initial MLEM survey results indicates new exploration targets highlighting excellent potential to discover additional copper mineralization Copper process projected to continue upward trend Results open“a whole new space for potential discovery,” says Aston Bay CEO
As copper prices climb to a 2024 high,
Aston Bay Holdings (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF)
is reporting initial results from geophysical activities that are currently underway at its Nunavut-based Storm Copper Project ( ). According to the report, preliminary interpretation of the initial moving loop electromagnetic (“MLEM”) survey results indicates several new exploration targets highlighting excellent potential to discover additional copper mineralization.
“Soaring copper prices show no signs of slowing down, analysts say, with the red metal's rally fueled by supply risks and improving demand prospects for energy transition metals,” states a recent CNBC report ( ).“Copper prices with May delivery traded at $4.323 per pound in...
