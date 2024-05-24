Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF), JV Partner Report New Exploration Targets At Storm Project Amid Rising Copper Prices

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network

)



Preliminary interpretation of initial MLEM survey results indicates new exploration targets highlighting excellent potential to discover additional copper mineralization

Copper process projected to continue upward trend Results open“a whole new space for potential discovery,” says Aston Bay CEO

As copper prices climb to a 2024 high,

Aston Bay Holdings (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF)

is reporting initial results from geophysical activities that are currently underway at its Nunavut-based Storm Copper Project ( ). According to the report, preliminary interpretation of the initial moving loop electromagnetic (“MLEM”) survey results indicates several new exploration targets highlighting excellent potential to discover additional copper mineralization.

“Soaring copper prices show no signs of slowing down, analysts say, with the red metal's rally fueled by supply risks and improving demand prospects for energy transition metals,” states a recent CNBC report ( ).“Copper prices with May delivery traded at $4.323 per pound in...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to ATBHF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform

with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN