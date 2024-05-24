Miningnewsbreaks Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) Looking To Address Global Copper Demand-Supply Imbalance

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network

(TSX.V: TMET) is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition and advancement of mineral properties. With copper expected to play an increasingly important role in powering the world's transition toward net-zero technologies, the surge in copper demand is expected to drive a necessary increase in supply

, requiring an additional 9.7 million metric tons (“Mt”) production per annum by 2031. However, the copper supply

is anticipated to remain in deficit by the beginning of the next decade with a forecast shortfall of 6.5 Mt from a projected deficit of 114,000 tons for 2023.“Torr Metals has sought to address this burgeoning supply

-demand imbalance through its holding of over 1,000 square kilometers of gold and copper projects, spread across an array of premier low-cost mining jurisdictions, some of which have resulted in promising findings to date – the Kolos Project chief amongst these,” a recent article reads.“Torr Metals recently carried out the first-ever regional sampling program, totaling over 3,300 soil samples spread across a range of 48 square kilometers that has never been drill tested. The analysis unearthed the potential presence of five large zones with high levels of copper (ranging from 200 parts per million to as high as 1,175 ppm), suggestive of a substantial clustered copper porphyry deposit boasting strong geological similarities to nearby porphyry deposits.”

Torr Metals is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of the ~140 km2 Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane in Central British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 5, with the project being favorably located 23 km north of the city of Merritt and 286 km by highway from Vancouver, British Columbia. For further details about the Latham Copper-Gold Project, please refer to the company's website or current geological technical report (Aug. 24, 2021) filed on Nov. 25, 2021, under the company's profile on SEDAR at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TMET are available in the company's newsroom at



