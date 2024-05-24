Customs Seizes Banned Pills At HIA

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Hamad International Airport Customs Department foiled an attempt to smuggle banned pills into Qatar. As many as 1,400 pregabalin pills were seized after the luggage of one passenger was checked by customs officials on suspicion. The General Authority of Customs posted on X that an X-ray check and manual inspection resulted in seizing the prohibited pills hidden inside the baggage.

