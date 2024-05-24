               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Date Palms Embracing Summer


5/24/2024 2:06:48 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) With the summer solidly in place and mercury routinely exceeding 40 degree Celsius, date palms across Qatar and the region are heavy with fruit, well on the way to maturing and ripening over the next several weeks. These frames are from around Doha Friday afternoon.

