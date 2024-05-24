Nova Fish Pack Co., Ltd Has A Full Range Of Seafood And Packaging Materials On Offer

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock)

Nova Fish Pack Co., Ltd. has a comprehensive selection of seafood and packaging supplies on offer for its customers, catering to diverse needs in the industry. It is ensuring quality and convenience for businesses worldwide.

Qingdao, China (May 24, 2024) – Nova Fish Pack Co., Ltd, a leading integrated trading and manufacturing

company based in Northeast China, offers a comprehensive range of high-quality seafood and packaging materials on offer. It is now a top provider, catering to the diverse needs of its global clientele.

The seafood company has a strong customer base and its allied partners provide it with excellent feedback. It provides customers with the best frozen fish fillets on the market. Frozen Alaska Pollock Fillets (Theragra chalcogramma), Frozen Yellowfin Sole Fillets (Limanda aspera), Frozen North Pacific Hake Fillets (Mercluccius productus), and Frozen Arrowtooth Flounder Fillets (Atheresthes stomias) are some of its top products on offer. It has the best frozen fish fillets, carefully processed and frozen to ensure maximum freshness and flavor.

In addition to its top-notch seafood products, the company also offers a wide range of packaging materials – specifically designed for the seafood industry. The company understands the importance of reliable and efficient packaging to maintain the quality and freshness of wholesale frozen fish and seafood during transportation and storage.

“We are dedicated to delivering the highest quality seafood and wholesale frozen fish packaging materials to our valued customers,” say a spokesperson of Nova Fish Pack Co., Ltd.“Our team is committed to providing exceptional products and excellent service to meet the unique needs of each client.”

Nova Fish Pack Co., Ltd offers poly fish bags and Polywoven Bags for frozen fish or fishmeal, ensuring optimal protection and preservation. The company also offers seafood packaging boxes and cartons made from corrugated or solidboard materials, which are sturdy and durable enough for safe transportation of frozen fish for sale. It also provides Wax Coated Block Liners to ensure a secure and hygienic frozen seafood packaging solution. The company also offers Poly Films and Bags in rolls or sheets, suitable for various packaging needs. It also has Aluminum Alloy Frames and Stainless Steel Products on offer, to meet specialized seafood packaging requirements.

With the best selection of products on offer, the company has earned a global clientele. It is fast becoming a reliable name in the seafood and packaging materials industry.

About Nova Fish Pack Co., Ltd

Based in Qingdao and Dalian in Northeast China, Nova Fish Pack Co. Ltd has a wide range of high-quality seafood and seafood packaging materials on offer for buyers. It is committed to providing exceptional products and excellent services to meet the unique needs of its global clientele.

For more details, visit

Media Contact

Nova Fish Pack Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Mr. Bryan Chen

Houguzhen Community, Chengyang District, Qingdao, China

Phone/Whatsapp: +86-15806421416

E-mail: [email protected]



