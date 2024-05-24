Frito-Lay And Quaker's Recipe For Success: Driving Food Regulation & Sustainability With Danielle Dalheim

(MENAFN
- 3BL) PepsiCo's Director of Regulatory Affairs for U.S. Foods, Danielle Dalheim, discusses her important work as a change leader on the PepsiCo Positive (pep+) journey and subject matter expert on salt reduction, gluten-free labeling, compostable packaging and more. Learn how she uses her background as a registered dietitian to navigate new regulations and work towards PepsiCo's important sustainability goals.
The "Recipe for Success" podcast serves up inspiration and career insights from employees across Frito-Lay and Quaker within diverse roles and work locations. Visit to hear the full episodes.
MENAFN24052024007202015466ID1108254657
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.