K'taka Govt Didn't Spend A Single Penny For Bengaluru's Development: BJP Leader Ashoka

Bengaluru, May 24 (IANS) The leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, said on Friday that not a single penny has been released by the Congress government

for the development of state capital Bengaluru.

The senior BJP leader also dared the state government

to declare how much funds it has allotted for the development of Bengaluru since it came to power last year.

Speaking to reporters here, Ashoka said,“During the tenure of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, Rs 7,000 crore in special grants was released for the development of Bengaluru in one year. Ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai, during his tenure, released Rs 6,700 crore. Let the Congress come out with figures."

He also asked the Congress government

to give an account of the money allotted for filling up 'lakhs of potholes' on the streets of Bengaluru.

“Nothing is happening here other than the Chief Minister's photoshoots. The Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) claimed that all necessary measures were taken to handle the rainy season a month ago. If the preparedness was adequate, why would the CM conduct a city tour,” Ashoka questioned.

“The contractors are ready to commit suicide

as the government

has not paid them due to a shortage of funds. What is the role of the state government

? When will the government

release funds to fill up the potholes? The worst water crisis faced by Bengaluru has dented the reputation of the city on the global stage,” Ashoka claimed.

He also said that the state government

should provide an account of the funds released in the name of 'Brand Bengaluru'.

"The garbage collectors are under pressure as their bills are not cleared. People are questioning what they are getting in return for the taxes they pay. Is 'Brand Bengaluru' still in existence, or has it disappeared? The Congress government

must answer. The BJP will stage a protest on May 28 at the Freedom Park to condemn this,” he said.