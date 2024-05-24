Intellitec College Offers Summit Curriculum To Cosmetology Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IntelliTec College is now a Summit Curriculum Designated School, offering the Summit curriculum to Cosmetology students in Pueblo and Grand Junction, Colorado.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, USA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IntelliTec College is excited to announce they are now a Summit Curriculum Designated School. IntelliTec College, a career training school, has four campuses: Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Grand Junction, Colorado, and Albuquerque, New Mexico.The leadership at IntelliTec College was excited to make the 2024 Summit Curriculum Designated School announcement. Wayne Zellner, Vice President of Operations, told students,“Our goal is to continuously make your experience better. We constantly strive to identify new opportunities, and bring the latest, most relevant training to our students. We are so pleased to be named a Summit Curriculum Designated School; we know that this partnership will make our Cosmetologist program even stronger.”The Cosmetologist program at IntelliTec College is achievable in as few as 15 months. Students in the Cosmetology program receive advanced technical skills training for hair coloring applications, cutting techniques, and styling methods, as well as professional training in facial and skin care treatment, nail services and make-up techniques. Every student enrolled in IntelliTec's Cosmetology program receives a stocked starter kit, loaded with premium tools and materials for hair, nail, makeup, and skincare training.In the Cosmetologist program, students build a strong foundation in safety and hygiene, professional work habits, product knowledge and business fundamentals - all designed to prepare graduates for the State Board Examination. Students also receive hands-on practice in the IntelliTec College Cosmetology Salons ; work experience which is invaluable in preparing students for the State Board Examination and a successful career in the beauty industry.In addition to the Cosmetologist program, IntelliTec College also offers training for careers in the growing fields of healthcare, IT, and the trades. Program offerings include: Automotive Technician, Computer Systems Technician, Electrical Technician, Refrigeration and HVAC Technician, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Medical Assistant, Dental Assistant, Nursing Assistant, and Massage Therapy.IntelliTec College, a DVMD LLC school, is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). IntelliTec College in Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, and Pueblo are approved and regulated by the Division of Private Occupational Schools (DPOS), Colorado Department of Higher Education, and IntelliTec College in Albuquerque is approved and regulated by the Private Postsecondary Schools Division, New Mexico Higher Education Department.For more information about IntelliTec College, visit their website at or call 1-800-748-2282. For more information about Summit Salon Academy, visit .

