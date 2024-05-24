(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brian Scalisi Joins Middlesex Federal as Vice President – Commercial Loan Officer

- Leo J. Barrett, Senior Vice President - Senior Loan OfficerSOMERVILLE, MA, USA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Middlesex Federal welcomes Brian Scalisi as Vice President – Commercial Loan Officer. The Bank is excited to have Brian join our Commercial Lending Team. He brings a wealth of experience, strong business development skills, and a commitment to personalized customer service.“We are thrilled to welcome Brian to Middlesex Federal. His experience in commercial real estate lending will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services within our community,” stated Leo J. Barrett, Senior Vice President/Senior Loan Officer.With more than 20 years of experience in the banking industry, Brian has worked in retail banking and commercial lending. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Salem State College. Brian is an active member of the Malden Rotary Club. Before joining Middlesex Federal, Brian was Vice President of Commercial Lending at Winchester Savings Bank. He has also worked at East Boston Savings Bank, Bank of America, and Citizens Bank.Middlesex Federal is a full-service community bank headquartered in Davis Square, Somerville, with branch offices in Teele Square, Somerville, Medford Square, Medford, and a Loan Center located on Highland Avenue in Davis Square. Middlesex Federal offers Residential, C&I, and Commercial Real Estate loans as well as deposit services, including free checking , free ATMs, as well as online and mobile banking. For more than 130 years, Middlesex Federal has understood the importance of local decision-making. The Bank remains committed to building strong, long-term personal and business relationships with neighbors throughout the Greater Boston community.

