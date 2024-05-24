Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Forecast 2032: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Epidemiology And Companies By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market

Acute Myeloid Leukemia therapies are CPX-351, Minnelide, SNDX-5613, ASTX727, KPT-9274, SAR445419, ADI-PEG 20, BP1002, CTX-712, BTX-A51, PRGN-3006, more.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, acute myeloid leukemia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Request for sample request @ Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Forecast

Key Takeaways from the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Report

. As per DelveInsight's analysis, the acute myeloid leukemia market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

. As per the DelveInsight estimates, in 2022, the total incident cases of AML were ~42K in the 7MM, which might reach ~48K cases by 2032. In the 7MM, the highest number of incident cases of AML was observed in the US.

. Leading acute myeloid leukemia companies such as CicloMed LLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Minneamrita Therapeutics LLC, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Sanofi, Polaris Group, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Chordia Therapeutics, Inc., Theradex, BioTheryX, Inc., Precigen, Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer, Takeda, Meryx, Inc., 2seventy bio, JW Pharmaceutical, Telios Pharma, Inc., Kartos Therapeutics, Inc., Celyad Oncology SA, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Celgene, AbbVie, Genentech, Wugen, Inc., Arcellx, Inc, NextCure, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, ImmunoGen, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc, Aptose Biosciences Inc, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., BioSight Ltd., GlycoMimetics Incorporated, Gilead Sciences, Chimerix, Daiichi Sankyo, Ryvu Therapeutics SA, Syros Pharmaceuticals, PrECOG, LLC, Cleave Therapeutics, Inc., Kronos Bio, Cullinan Oncology, LLC, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, In8bio Inc, Sellas Life Sciences Group, Kura Oncology, Inc., Arog Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Marker Therapeutics, Inc., Shattuck Labs, Inc., Oncoceutics, Inc., and others are developing novel acute myeloid leukemia drugs that can be available in the acute myeloid leukemia market in the coming years.

. Some of the key therapies for acute myeloid leukemia treatment include Fosciclopirox + Cytarabine, CPX-351, Minnelide, SNDX-5613, ASTX727, KPT-9274, SAR445419, ADI-PEG 20, BP1002, CTX-712, BTX-A51, PRGN-3006 T Cells, LY3214996, Regorafenib, GDX012, MRX-2843, SC-DARIC33, CWP232291, TL-895, KRT-232, CYAD-02, MK-0482, and others.

. On March 2024, Syndax Pharmaceuticals announced a study is to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and clinical activity of SNDX-5613 in combination with intensive chemotherapy in participants with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) harboring alterations in KMT2A, NPM1, or NUP98 genes.

. On March 2024, Hikma Pharmaceuticals announced a Randomized, Single Oral Dose, Open Label, Two Sequence, Two Treatment, Four Periods, Full Replicate Crossover Study to Determine the Bioequivalence of Azacitidine 300 mg Film- Coated Tablets Versus Onureg® 300 mg Film-Coated Tablets for Adult Patients With Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) Under Fasting Conditions

. On April 2024, AbbVie announced a Phase 1 First-in-Human Study Evaluating Safety, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of ABBV-787 in Adult Subjects with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major acute myeloid leukemia market share @

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Overview

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) is a type of aggressive cancer that affects the bone marrow and blood. It primarily affects myeloid cells, which are responsible for producing red blood cells, platelets, and certain white blood cells. AML is characterized by the rapid proliferation of immature and abnormal myeloid cells, interfering with the production of healthy blood cells. The exact causes of AML are not always clear, but certain risk factors have been identified.

The symptoms of AML often appear suddenly and can be quite severe. Common symptoms include unexplained fatigue, recurrent infections, easy bruising or bleeding, frequent nosebleeds, shortness of breath, and pale skin. AML can also lead to an enlarged spleen or liver, leading to discomfort in the abdomen. Diagnosing AML typically involves a series of tests, starting with a complete blood count to check for abnormal blood cell counts. Further tests, such as bone marrow aspiration and biopsy, are conducted to examine the bone marrow for abnormal cells and confirm the AML diagnosis.

Request for sample report @ Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Dynamics

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiology Segmentation

The acute myeloid leukemia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current acute myeloid leukemia patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The acute myeloid leukemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Acute Myeloid Leukemia Incident Cases

.Acute Myeloid Leukemia Gender-specific Cases

.Acute Myeloid Leukemia Age-specific Cases

.Acute Myeloid Leukemia Mutation-specific Cases

.Treated Cases of Acute Myeloid Leukemia by Line of Therapies

Download the report to understand which factors are driving acute myeloid leukemia epidemiology trends @

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market

The treatment for AML typically involves a combination of therapies, tailored to each patient's specific condition and health status. The primary goal of AML treatment is to achieve remission, where no cancer cells are detectable in the bone marrow. The main acute myeloid leukemia treatment approaches include chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and stem cell transplantation. Chemotherapy utilizes powerful drugs to destroy cancer cells, but it can also damage healthy cells, leading to side effects. Targeted therapy, on the other hand, aims to attack specific molecules or proteins involved in the growth of leukemia cells, reducing damage to normal cells. In some cases, stem cell transplantation may be recommended, particularly for patients with high-risk or relapsed AML. This procedure involves replacing damaged bone marrow with healthy stem cells from a compatible donor, either from a family member or an unrelated donor.

Advancements in research and personalized medicine have led to the development of novel treatments and therapies for AML. Clinical trials play a crucial role in evaluating new approaches and improving outcomes for patients. Multidisciplinary teams, including hematologists, oncologists, and other specialists, work closely together to provide comprehensive care, manage side effects, and support patients throughout their AML treatment journey. Early diagnosis and timely intervention remain essential factors in achieving successful outcomes for individuals facing this challenging disease.

Key Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapies and Companies

.Fosciclopirox + Cytarabine: CicloMed LLC

.CPX-351: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

.Minnelide: Minneamrita Therapeutics LLC

.SNDX-5613: Syndax Pharmaceuticals

.ASTX727: Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

.KPT-9274: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

.SAR445419: Sanofi

.ADI-PEG 20: Polaris Group

.BP1002: Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

.CTX-712: Chordia Therapeutics, Inc./Theradex

.BTX-A51: BioTheryX, Inc.

.PRGN-3006 T Cells: Precigen, Inc

.LY3214996: Eli Lilly and Company

.Regorafenib: Bayer

.GDX012: Takeda

.MRX-2843: Meryx, Inc.

.SC-DARIC33: 2seventy bio

.CWP232291: JW Pharmaceutical

.TL-895: Telios Pharma, Inc.

.KRT-232: Kartos Therapeutics, Inc.

.CYAD-02: Celyad Oncology SA

.MK-0482: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for acute myeloid leukemia @ Acute Myeloid Leukemia clinical trials

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Dynamics

Acute myeloid leukemia was a rapidly evolving segment within the oncology market, and its dynamics were shaped by various factors. One key driver of the AML market was the rising global incidence of the disease, prompting increased demand for effective treatments. Pharmaceutical companies were heavily invested in research and development, focusing on novel therapies and targeted agents. The emergence of precision medicine and personalized treatment approaches allowed for more tailored and effective treatment options, leading to a shift from traditional chemotherapy to more innovative and potentially curative therapies.

In addition, the regulatory landscape played a crucial role in shaping the AML market dynamics. Expedited approval pathways, such as Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Fast Track designation, facilitated the accelerated introduction of promising drugs to the acute myeloid leukemia market, benefiting patients by providing quicker access to new treatments.

However, challenges persisted in the AML market, particularly related to the high cost of innovative therapies and the limited accessibility to these treatments in certain regions. Efforts were being made to address these issues, such as healthcare reforms and collaborations between governments, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical companies. Furthermore, ongoing research and clinical trials continued to shed light on the underlying biology of AML, leading to a better understanding of disease mechanisms and potential therapeutic targets. This knowledge expansion fueled the development of more precise and effective treatments, promising better outcomes for patients in the future.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Report Metrics

. Study Period: 2019–2032

. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Report Coverage: 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]

. Key Acute Myeloid Leukemia Companies: CicloMed LLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Minneamrita Therapeutics LLC, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Sanofi, Polaris Group, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Chordia Therapeutics, Inc., Theradex, BioTheryX, Inc., Precigen, Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer, Takeda, Meryx, Inc., 2seventy bio, JW Pharmaceutical, Telios Pharma, Inc., Kartos Therapeutics, Inc., Celyad Oncology SA, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Celgene, AbbVie, Genentech, Wugen, Inc., Arcellx, Inc, NextCure, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, ImmunoGen, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc, Aptose Biosciences Inc, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., BioSight Ltd., GlycoMimetics Incorporated, Gilead Sciences, Chimerix, Daiichi Sankyo, Ryvu Therapeutics SA, Syros Pharmaceuticals, PrECOG, LLC, Cleave Therapeutics, Inc., Kronos Bio, Cullinan Oncology, LLC, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, In8bio Inc, Sellas Life Sciences Group, Kura Oncology, Inc., Arog Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Marker Therapeutics, Inc., Shattuck Labs, Inc., Oncoceutics, Inc., and others

. Key Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapies: Fosciclopirox + Cytarabine, CPX-351, Minnelide, SNDX-5613, ASTX727, KPT-9274, SAR445419, ADI-PEG 20, BP1002, CTX-712, BTX-A51, PRGN-3006 T Cells, LY3214996, Regorafenib, GDX012, MRX-2843, SC-DARIC33, CWP232291, TL-895, KRT-232, CYAD-02, MK-0482, and others

Scope of the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Report

. Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Myeloid Leukemia current marketed and emerging therapies

. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Acute Myeloid Leukemia Drugs

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

. Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about acute myeloid leukemia drugs in development @

Table of Contents

1. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Key Insights

2. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Report Introduction

3. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Overview at a Glance

4. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Executive Summary

5. Disease Background and Overview

6. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment and Management

7. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Patient Journey

9. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Marketed Drugs

10. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Emerging Drugs

11. Seven Major Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Analysis

12. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Outlook

13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies

14. KOL Views

15. Unmet Needs

16. SWOT Analysis

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Ankit Nigam

DelveInsight

+1 469-945-7679

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube