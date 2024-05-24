International Business Brokers Association Recognizes Christina Lazuric Woscoff- California Business Brokers®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) has recognized Christina Lazuric, California Business Brokers, with the IBBA Chairman's Circle and DealMakers Award for outstanding performance in 2023 as part of its Member Excellence Awards Program.

"This year's award recipients have distinguished themselves through their exceptional professionalism and performance”, stated IBBA Chair of the Board, Pino Bacinello.“As an award recipient, Christina is acknowledged as contributing vastly to our profession. Her significant contribution has earned her well-deserved recognition for her outstanding leadership, impact, and dedication to our industry."

California Business Brokers® : Leader in Mergers and Acquisitions

California Business Brokers® continues to set the standard in the mergers and acquisitions industry. Under the exceptional leadership of Christina Lazuric Woscoff, the firm has solidified its reputation as the market leader, providing unparalleled expertise and service in business sales and acquisitions. Christina's dedication and visionary approach drive the company's success, making California Business Brokers® the top choice for clients seeking expert guidance in their business transactions.

