Developing Internal Strength Key To Tackling External Issues: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Emphasising that a country which remains strong internally can handle external threats with full confidence, Prime Minister

Narendra Modi on Friday said that today's India is not really bothered about what is happening inside Pakistan.

"Controlling terrorism

is not all about how you handle Pakistan... India has to be strong. And, it does not just mean having an army, guns, etc. It means all-round development, in every sphere. After reaching that level, you are capable of handling everything. However, one would easily be affected if internally weak, just like a human body," Prime Minister

Narendra Modi told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Targeting Congress leaders Mani Shankar Aiyar and Sam Pitroda for their remarks, Prime Minister

Modi said that it could well be part of the party's election strategy.

"I don't think we need to give much attention to this issue. His party also does not take him seriously. Though, at times, I think it is all planned at a much higher level. I don't think he does it as per his own will," PM Modi said on Aiyar's comment on giving respect to Pakistan as it has an atom bomb.

"They are thrown out of the party when there is a backlash and return after some time. Just as it happens with their 'guru' in America... it all seems like a well-planned strategy, of creating such issues, dominating headlines and forcing the opposition to react to it... they try to play these tricks but voters are not influenced at all," said PM Modi.

Asked about India's relations with China and Pakistan, PM Modi made it clear that India wants to develop relations with the entire world and not just a few selected countries.

"India has always believed in being a 'Vishwa Bandhu' (a global friend). We will remain connected with the entire world," he said