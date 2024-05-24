Mayzo Achieves Ecovadis Gold Rating

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Eduardo PadillaSUWANEE, GA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mayzo has reached a significant milestone by being awarded the EcoVadis Gold rating, just one year after earning the Silver rating in its inaugural pursuit. Achieving the EcoVadis Gold rating places Mayzo in the top 5% of over 130,000 companies assessed globally, a testament to the significant strides the company has made in sustainability.“We are incredibly proud to have achieved the EcoVadis Gold rating,” said Eduardo Padilla, President of Mayzo.“This accomplishment reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We believe that sustainable business practices are not only good for the environment but also beneficial for our customers and the communities we serve.”The Journey from Silver to GoldBuilding on the momentum from last year's Silver rating, which placed Mayzo in the top 25% of all 130,000+ global companies assessed by EcoVadis, the team set an ambitious goal to elevate its sustainability efforts. Over the past year, Mayzo implemented several key initiatives aimed at enhancing its performance across EcoVadis' four pillars of sustainability: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.Mayzo's Commitment to the FutureLooking ahead, Mayzo remains focused on further enhancing its sustainability practices. The company plans to continue its journey of continuous improvement and leverage the insights gained from the EcoVadis assessment to drive further positive change.About MayzoMayzo's additives, such as antioxidants and UV absorbers, are stabilizers designed to prevent product damage from heat, light, or oxygen exposure. The company also offers technologies including optical brighteners, release coatings, polymer enhancers, masterbatches, and blends. With over 38 years of experience, Mayzo is committed to providing exceptional service and high-quality products to its customers.For more information about Mayzo's sustainability initiatives or to schedule a review of your current additives packaging and physical forms, contact Mayzo at ... or 1-800-449-9068.More about the EcoVadis Medal ProgramEcoVadis Medals recognizes companies that have completed the EcoVadis assessment process and demonstrated a relatively strong management system that addresses sustainability criteria, as outlined in the EcoVadis methodology. Companies must also meet specific licensing and eligibility criteria. Visit to learn more.

Vincci Wong

Mayzo Inc.

+1 770-235-6610

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn