Pune Porsche Accident: Teen, Father Claim Family Driver Was Driving At The Time Of Crash

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The young Pune youngster accused in the recent fatal accident that took two lives stated that his family's driver was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The two friends of the 17-year boy, who were with him at the time of the crash, have also backed his claims.

The teenager's father, Vishal Agarwal, a real estate entrepreneur, added that their family driver, who worked for him, was driving the Porsche. Around 3.15 am on Sunday, a group of friends were returning on motorbikes when they were hit by a speeding Porsche that was reportedly driven by the adolescent son of real estate mogul Vishal Agarwal.

The accident occurred at the Kalyani Nagar junction, and claimed the lives of two riders, a man and a woman, both 24 years old.

The most recent update in the case, however, indicates that the luxury car was being driven by the family driver at the time of the accident. The driver was questioned by authorities in connection with the case, and in his first statement, he claimed to be driving the Porsche at the time of the collision, according to India Today.

The mobile phone of Vishal Agarwal has also been recovered and efforts are underway to uncover the details of the accident.

Surendra Kumar Agarwal, the grandfather of the 17-year-old boy was also questioned by the crime branch on Thursday after he stood surety for the teenager's bail and assured the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) that the minor would mend his ways.

The parents of the victims, who reside in Madhya Pradesh, have demanded severe punishment for both the accused youngster and his parents, claiming they are to blame for their children's deaths.

