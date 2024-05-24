Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari Walks The Red Carpet In Style As She Dons A Black-White Gown

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 2024 Cannes Film Festival has been taking place from May 14 to May 24.
On Friday, actress
Aditi Rao Hydari walked on the red carpet and showed off her bombshell figure in the black-and-white outfit.
The outfit came with voluminous side drapes in ivory and was from Gaurav Gupta's Spring 2024 collection.
To finish her look, Aditi Rao Hydari tied her hair into a bun and also wore pearl earrings and rings.
The actress
is currently being applauded for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recently released series 'Heeramandi'.
In the Netflix
India series, she played the role of Bibbojaan and fans loved the way her character was portrayed.
The actress
attended a screening of Gilles Lellouche's film
L'Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts) and represented the cosmetics company L'Oreal at the Cannes Film Festival.
