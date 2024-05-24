Karnataka: Fake Traffic Police Extorting Fines Through UPI Arrested In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Three individuals impersonating traffic policemen were arrested for extorting fines from unsuspecting citizens under the guise of Bengaluru traffic police. The Central Crime Branch (CEN) police station of the North-East Division apprehended Ranjan Kumar, Ismail Ali, and Shabir Mallick from Kolkata, West Bengal, confiscating ₹1 lakh from their account. Authorities are on the lookout for two additional suspects who remain at large.

The scheme came to light when the traffic police received reports of individuals using the identity card of a deceased Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) to collect fines. The son of the late ASI, Bhaktaram, complained after discovering the fraud. Acting on this, a team led by Inspector Mallikarjun conducted an investigation using technical intelligence, which led to the arrest of the accused in Kolkata.

Modus operandi

Ranjan Kumar, who moved to Bengaluru for banking training five years ago, stumbled upon the online traffic fine payment system used by the city's police. Seizing the opportunity, he quit his bank job and started impersonating a police officer to extort money. He found the ID card of the deceased ASI Bhaktaram online and used it to create a fake ID under the name Kumaraswamy.

Using mobile apps and information from the transport department's website, Kumar collected details of vehicle owners with pending fines. Posing as Kumaraswamy, he called these owners, threatening to confiscate their vehicles if fines were not paid. He would then send a QR code link via WhatsApp for the payment, which was deposited into his bank account.

To facilitate the fraud, Kumar opened bank accounts under different names with the help of Ali and Shabir. When victims

paid the fines, the money was deposited into these accounts. Ali and Shabir, who respectively operated a Xerox shop and a cyber centre, transferred the collected funds to Kumar after taking a commission.

The trio managed to deceive over 100 people, with individual amounts ranging from ₹100 to ₹500. Many victims

did not report the fraud due to the small sums involved. So far, two cases have been officially registered.

Mastermind was an MBA

Ranjan Kumar, the mastermind, holds an MBA and has prior experience working in a private bank. His associates, Ismail Ali and Shabir Mallick assisted him in the fraudulent operations.

The Bengaluru police have urged citizens to be cautious and verify the authenticity of such calls before making any payments. They are also working diligently to capture the remaining suspects and bring them to justice.

