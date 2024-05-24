Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Govinda Meets PM Modi And Amit Shah In Mumbai; Shares Pictures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Govinda met Prime Minister

Narendra Modi in Mumbai. The actor

recently took to Instagram to post a photo of himself shaking hands with the Prime Minister

. The meeting took place during the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign in Mumbai. In the photograph, Gvinda

was

beaming as he

greeted

Prime Minister

Modi. The actor

wore

a white kurta, whereas Modi

was

dressed in a cream kurta.

In the caption of his post, Govinda mentioned that it was an honour to meet PM Modi.

“It was an honour to meet Shri Narendra Modi ji, Honourable Prime Minister

of India

during

the campaign in Mumbai. @narendramodi,”

he wrote.



Govinda's

meeting with the prime minister came days after he met the Union Home Minister

Amit Shah.

Sharing a picture of their meeting on his Instagram handle, the actor

had written,

“It was an

honor

meeting our

honorable

Minister

of Home Affairs of India, respected Amit Shah ji, personally.

@amitshahofficial.”

For those unfamiliar, the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 marked

Govinda's

return to politics. The actor

just

joined the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, in Maharashtra.

“I am back (in politics) after a 14-year-long

'vanvas'

(exile),”

he said as quoted by Business Standard.

“Mumbai looks more beautiful and developed since Shinde has become CM,”

the actor

added.

Shinde also welcomed Govinda to the party, stating,

"Govinda stands for progress."

He is pleased by

Modi's

development policies. He

aspires to contribute to the film



industry's

welfare and prosperity. I am confident he will be the liaison between the government

and the film

business."

Govinda

initially

entered politics in

2004,

when he ran for the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket. The actor

won the poll, defeating the

BJP's

Ram Naik. However, in 2008, the actor

opted to leave politics.

Govinda has several years of experience in the entertainment sector. He has appeared in various blockbusters, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Hero No. 1 (1997), Akhiyon Se Goli Maare (200), Swarg (1990), and Dulhe Raja (1998), among others.