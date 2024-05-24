Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Govinda Meets PM Modi And Amit Shah In Mumbai; Shares Pictures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Govinda met Prime Minister
Narendra Modi in Mumbai. The actor
recently took to Instagram to post a photo of himself shaking hands with the Prime Minister
. The meeting took place during the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign in Mumbai. In the photograph, Gvinda
was
beaming as he
greeted
Prime Minister
Modi. The actor
wore
a white kurta, whereas Modi
was
dressed in a cream kurta.
In the caption of his post, Govinda mentioned that it was an honour to meet PM Modi.
“It was an honour to meet Shri Narendra Modi ji, Honourable Prime Minister
of India
during
the campaign in Mumbai. @narendramodi,”
he wrote.
Govinda's
meeting with the prime minister came days after he met the Union Home Minister
Amit Shah.
Sharing a picture of their meeting on his Instagram handle, the actor
had written,
“It was an
honor
meeting our
honorable
Minister
of Home Affairs of India, respected Amit Shah ji, personally.
@amitshahofficial.”
For those unfamiliar, the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 marked
Govinda's
return to politics. The actor
just
joined the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, in Maharashtra.
“I am back (in politics) after a 14-year-long
'vanvas'
(exile),”
he said as quoted by Business Standard.
“Mumbai looks more beautiful and developed since Shinde has become CM,”
the actor
added.
Shinde also welcomed Govinda to the party, stating,
"Govinda stands for progress."
He is pleased by
Modi's
development policies. He
aspires to contribute to the film
industry's
welfare and prosperity. I am confident he will be the liaison between the government
and the film
business."
Govinda
initially
entered politics in
2004,
when he ran for the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket. The actor
won the poll, defeating the
BJP's
Ram Naik. However, in 2008, the actor
opted to leave politics.
Govinda has several years of experience in the entertainment sector. He has appeared in various blockbusters, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Hero No. 1 (1997), Akhiyon Se Goli Maare (200), Swarg (1990), and Dulhe Raja (1998), among others.
