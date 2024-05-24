Deepika Padukone Is A Sunflower In Bright Happy Yellow Gown [PICTURES]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deepika Padukone shines bright in a yellow dress. The mom-to-be looks glamourous exuding all her pregnancy glow. Check out her pictures here

Deepika Padukone shines bright in a yellow dress. The mom-to-be looks glamourous exuding all her pregnancy glow. Check out her pictures here

In this bright yellow maxi dress, Deepika Padukone is exuding all her pregnancy the glow. The happiness in her face is unmissable

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announced her pregnancy in February stating that they are expecting the arrival of their first child in September

Deepika Padukone last starred in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan

She is also set to star in Rohit Shetty's action film 'Singham Again' and Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Deepika Padukone allegedly spent a babymoon with husband Ranveer Singh couple of weeks back and missed her yearly Cannes Red Carpet appearance probably for the same