Comprehensive Elephant Census Underway At 4 South-Indian States To Address Human-Elephant Conflicts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) To address rising incidents of human-elephant conflicts, a meticulous elephant census has commenced in the border forests of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. This initiative, led by the Inter-State Coordination Committee (ICC), spans across 10 forest divisions within the Nilgiri mountain range and aims to develop effective conflict management strategies.

The three-day census, which started on Thursday, employs a whopping 1,689 personnel, including officers and wildlife experts. On the first day, the team adopted the block sampling or direct count method to tally the elephants. This involved revisiting and updating last year's data through defined forest beats. The teams also gathered crucial information about the local vegetation, elevation, and rainfall patterns, as well as observed demographic details such as the age and gender of the elephants and other animals spotted alongside them.

Kerala: TV news cameraman dies after wild elephant attack in Palakkad

Friday's efforts saw the implementation of 2-kilometer-long line transects, established during Thursday's session. Researchers recorded data while walking these transects, paying special attention to elephant dung to estimate the proximity and activities of the elephants. This approach is expected to help in approximating the habitats of the elephants and calculating their densities based on various forest zones and land uses.

Karnataka govt under fire for providing Rs 15 lakh financial

aid to Kerala-based victim of elephant attack

The final day of the survey will focus on identifying and monitoring water sources frequented by elephants. Observers will document these areas from dawn till dusk, taking detailed notes and photographs of any elephants that visit, noting their herd size, age, and sex.

Post-census, the data collected will undergo detailed analysis with the assistance of experts from the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bangalore. This comprehensive study is poised to provide vital insights that will aid in crafting strategies to minimize conflicts between humans and elephants in these regions.