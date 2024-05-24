               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

LOW Credit Score? 7 Tips To Improve Your Financial Health


5/24/2024 11:19:19 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Improving your credit score is crucial for financial
health
, as it can impact your ability to secure loans, creditcards
, and favourable interest rates. Here are seven tips to help you improve your credit score in the financial
year 2025


LOW Credit Score? 7 Tips To Improve Your Financial Health Image

Here are seven tips to help you improve your credit score in the financial
year 2025


LOW Credit Score? 7 Tips To Improve Your Financial Health Image

Obtain free copies of your credit reports from the three major credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion) at least once a year.


LOW Credit Score? 7 Tips To Improve Your Financial Health Image

Set up automatic payments or reminders to pay all bills.
Payment history makes up 35% of your credit score, so consistent on-time payments significantly boost your score.


LOW Credit Score? 7 Tips To Improve Your Financial Health Image

Aim to keep your creditcard
balances below 30% of your credit limit. If possible, pay off the balance in full each month.


LOW Credit Score? 7 Tips To Improve Your Financial Health Image

Use a mix of credit types responsibly, such as creditcards
, instalment loans, and mortgages.


LOW Credit Score? 7 Tips To Improve Your Financial Health Image

Use your oldest creditcards
infrequently but keep them open accounts might boost your credit score because 15% of it is based on credit history.

Be selective about applying for new credit accounts. Each application can result in a hard inquiry on your credit report.

Focus on paying down existing debt rather than moving it around. Prioritize high-interest debt to reduce the overall debt load.

MENAFN24052024007385015968ID1108254376


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search