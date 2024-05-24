LOW Credit Score? 7 Tips To Improve Your Financial Health

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Improving your credit score is crucial for financial

health

, as it can impact your ability to secure loans, creditcards

, and favourable interest rates. Here are seven tips to help you improve your credit score in the financial

year 2025

Obtain free copies of your credit reports from the three major credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion) at least once a year.



Set up automatic payments or reminders to pay all bills.

Payment history makes up 35% of your credit score, so consistent on-time payments significantly boost your score.

Aim to keep your creditcard

balances below 30% of your credit limit. If possible, pay off the balance in full each month.

Use a mix of credit types responsibly, such as creditcards

, instalment loans, and mortgages.



Use your oldest creditcards

infrequently but keep them open accounts might boost your credit score because 15% of it is based on credit history.

Be selective about applying for new credit accounts. Each application can result in a hard inquiry on your credit report.

Focus on paying down existing debt rather than moving it around. Prioritize high-interest debt to reduce the overall debt load.