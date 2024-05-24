Ambala Accident: 7 Killed, Over 20 Injured After Bus-Truck Collision On Delhi-Jammu National Highway

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At least seven people were killed and around 20 others injured

after the minibus they were travelling in met with an accident in Haryana's Ambala in the early hours of Friday. The accident occurred near Mohra village, which is close to Ambala Cantt.

The family's bus from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, collided with a truck close to Ambala. Witnesses said that the vehicle ahead of the bus abruptly applied its brakes, causing the tragedy. The bus struck the truck from behind because the driver was unable to stop the vehicle in time.

Images taken at the scene show the bus's front badly damaged in the collision. Three family members passed away immediately, and four more passed away while receiving hospital care. At many hospitals, more than twenty patients are receiving treatment for severe injuries.

Police said the driver of the truck fled the scene but his vehicle has been seized. A case has been filed and further investigation is on.



(Further details are awaited)