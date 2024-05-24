Helicopter Carrying Pilgrims Goes Into Tailspin While Landing In Kedarnath, Video Viral On Social Media -WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A helicopter carrying as many as seven people, including six pilgrims and a pilot, on Friday (May 24) made an emergency landing near the Kedarnath helipad after developing a technical snag. The incident took place around 7 am, according to an official report.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar provided details on the incident, saying that the helicopter took off from the Sirsi helipad for Kedarnath and encountered a technical problem in its rear motor. The pilot, acting swiftly, managed to land the chopper safely just a few meters from the designated helipad at the Himalayan temple.

"All seven individuals on board, including the pilot and six pilgrims, are safe," Gaharwar confirmed. He praised the pilot's quick thinking, which prevented a potential disaster. Despite the emergency landing, the pilgrims were able to visit the temple for "darshan" before returning safely.

The incident is currently under investigation to determine the exact cause of the technical issue.

Kedarnath Dham, revered as a significant pilgrimage site and a manifestation of Shiva, opened its doors to devotees on Akshay Tritiya (May 10) and is expected to remain open until Kartik Purnima (November 15).