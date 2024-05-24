               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kabosu, The World Famous Dog Which Inspired Dogecoin Passes Away


5/24/2024 11:19:05 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kabosu, the iconic ShibaInu
behind the Doge meme, passed away at 19. Her viral
images inspired Dogecoin
, gaining fame with Elon Musk's endorsement. Atsuko Sato, her owner, announced a farewell. Kabosu's gentle nature and meme journey left a lasting impact on internet culture

Kabosu, the world famous dog which inspired <a target= Dogecoin
passes away" />

Kabosu, the beloved ShibaInu
of internet fame, has passed away at 19, leaving behind a legacy that includes inspiring the creation of Dogecoin
and captivating millions worldwide

Kabuso

Kabosu, the beloved ShibaInu
behind the iconic Doge meme, has passed away at 19 after battling health
issues for two years

<a target= Dogecoin
's inception owes much to Kabosu's charm" />

Adopted by Atsuko Sato in 2008, Kabosu's viral
images inspired the creation of Dogecoin
in 2013, with her likeness as the cryptocurrency's logo

Elon Musk's endorsement propelled <a target= Dogecoin
's popularity" />

Despite starting as a joke currency, Dogecoin
gained popularity and even saw Elon Musk temporarily change his Twitter profile picture to Kabosu

Atsuko Sato's tribute highlights Kabosu's significance

Atsuko Sato, Kabosu's owner, announced a farewell party to honor her beloved pet's memory, acknowledging Kabosu's significant impact on internet culture

Kabosu's resilience after early hardships is inspiring

Kabosu's gentle demeanor and love for photography endeared her to millions, despite a difficult start in life after being abandoned by a puppy mill

Kabosu's meme journey captivated internet users worldwide

Memes featuring Kabosu's image proliferated online, showcasing her eyebrow-raised expression in various humorous and creative scenarios

Kabosu's legacy extends beyond memes into finance

Dogecoin
's meteoric rise, spurred by endorsements from figures like Elon Musk, underscores Kabosu's enduring legacy in the realms of both internet culture and cryptocurrency

Dogecoin
-Passes-Away" target="_blank">

AsiaNet News

