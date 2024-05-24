Kabosu, The World Famous Dog Which Inspired Dogecoin Passes Away

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kabosu, the iconic ShibaInu

behind the Doge meme, passed away at 19. Her viral

images inspired Dogecoin

, gaining fame with Elon Musk's endorsement. Atsuko Sato, her owner, announced a farewell. Kabosu's gentle nature and meme journey left a lasting impact on internet culture

Kabosu, the beloved ShibaInu

of internet fame, has passed away at 19, leaving behind a legacy that includes inspiring the creation of Dogecoin

and captivating millions worldwide

Kabosu, the beloved ShibaInu

behind the iconic Doge meme, has passed away at 19 after battling health

issues for two years

Adopted by Atsuko Sato in 2008, Kabosu's viral

images inspired the creation of Dogecoin

in 2013, with her likeness as the cryptocurrency's logo

Despite starting as a joke currency, Dogecoin

gained popularity and even saw Elon Musk temporarily change his Twitter profile picture to Kabosu

Atsuko Sato, Kabosu's owner, announced a farewell party to honor her beloved pet's memory, acknowledging Kabosu's significant impact on internet culture

Kabosu's gentle demeanor and love for photography endeared her to millions, despite a difficult start in life after being abandoned by a puppy mill

Memes featuring Kabosu's image proliferated online, showcasing her eyebrow-raised expression in various humorous and creative scenarios

Dogecoin

's meteoric rise, spurred by endorsements from figures like Elon Musk, underscores Kabosu's enduring legacy in the realms of both internet culture and cryptocurrency

Dogecoin

