Kabosu, The World Famous Dog Which Inspired Dogecoin Passes Away

Kabosu, the beloved ShibaInu
of internet fame, has passed away at 19, leaving behind a legacy that includes inspiring the creation of Dogecoin
and captivating millions worldwide
Kabosu, the beloved ShibaInu
behind the iconic Doge meme, has passed away at 19 after battling health
issues for two years
Adopted by Atsuko Sato in 2008, Kabosu's viral
images inspired the creation of Dogecoin
in 2013, with her likeness as the cryptocurrency's logo
Despite starting as a joke currency, Dogecoin
gained popularity and even saw Elon Musk temporarily change his Twitter profile picture to Kabosu
Atsuko Sato, Kabosu's owner, announced a farewell party to honor her beloved pet's memory, acknowledging Kabosu's significant impact on internet culture
Kabosu's gentle demeanor and love for photography endeared her to millions, despite a difficult start in life after being abandoned by a puppy mill
Memes featuring Kabosu's image proliferated online, showcasing her eyebrow-raised expression in various humorous and creative scenarios
's meteoric rise, spurred by endorsements from figures like Elon Musk, underscores Kabosu's enduring legacy in the realms of both internet culture and cryptocurrency
