Bars And Restaurants In Bengaluru To Be Closed For 5 Days In First Week Of June; Here’S Why

Bars and restaurants throughout Bengaluru will be closed on multiple days in the first week of June due to the vote counting for the Lok Sabha and MLC elections

. Regular customers should note these changes and plan accordingly.

The closures will commence at 4 pm on June 1st and will continue until June 3rd as the city gears up for the voting

in the graduate

constituency. The administration has mandated this shutdown to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections

.

On June 4th, establishments will once again close their doors to the public as the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections

2024 takes place. This day will see a complete shutdown of all bars, restaurants, and wine shops throughout the state.

While there will be a brief respite on June 5th, with bars and restaurants operating as usual, the closures will resume on June 6th. This final day of shutdown is in observance of the counting of votes for the MLC elections

, marking it as another dry day for the city.

For those who enjoy their evenings out, this series of closures will come as a disappointment. Bengaluru, often bustling with nightlife, will see a temporary pause, affecting both businesses and consumers alike.