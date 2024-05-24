Easemytrip Co-Founder Challenges Dhruv Rathee To Debate On Modi Govt's Impact, Offers Germany To India Ticket

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prashant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, on Friday took a dig at popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, questioning the credibility of his content amidst a string of viral

video

s targeting the Narendra Modi-led government

. Pitti pointed out the perceived bias in Rathee's video

s and recommended a more balanced portrayal of both the positive and negative aspects of the current government

for India's development.

Pitti's response on X, formerly known as Twitter, came after Rathee retweeted a post featuring a video

of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. Reacting to the video

, Rathee said, "This is why voting

for educated politicians is important."

"Dear Dhruv Rathee,

This video

looks edited, I assumed you would know better IF your agenda is truly to see better India (and not grow your bank account), you would projected both good/bad, instead of just bashing current govt. Anyways, it's still not too late, let me tell you some good part," said the EaseMyTrip co-founder in his response on X.

Pitti proposed a debate scenario where a non-affiliated, educated individual-such as an IIT graduate and unicorn startup founder-presents statistical facts on the positive changes brought about by the current government

.

He extended an invitation to Rathee for such a debate, offering to sponsor his airfare from Germany to India, alluding to Rathee's frequent criticism of the government

and the backlash he faces for it.

"What if a non-affiliated & maybe educated person (IIT grad, one who choose to come back to India, & unicorn startup founder), presents you with STATISTICAL-FACTS on how current-govt has changed India for better, in a DEBATE... Would you be willing to change your mind? Let me know, happy to sponsor Germany to India air-ticket for you (before election results) for debate, as I don't like the names people call you back in India," Pitti said.

It's worth noting that ahead of the general elections, Dhruv Rathee in February released

released a video

on his YouTube channel

which drew the ire of supporters of the ruling BJP.



Titled "Is India on the Path to Dictatorship?", the video

discussed the controversial Chandigarh mayoral election and the resurgence of farmers' protests, highlighting worries about the nation's democratic decline. Subsequently, the video

faced swift and predominantly harsh criticism, with some from the political

Right resorting to typical whataboutery on "freedom of speech", while others challenged the legitimacy of the non-resident criticising the Indian government

.

On April 1, Rathee released a subsequent video

titled "Confirmed Dictatorship?" delving into revelations surrounding electoral bonds, the imprisonment of key opposition figures, including two Chief Ministers, and addressing pressing concerns of unemployment and inflation. He urged Indian citizens to speak out against what he termed as an "undeclared emergency" to protect democracy.

Several netizens responded to Pitti's challenge to Rathee for a debate on India's progress, with one user stating, "Please immediately ban all ticketing/bookings for Germany with urgent effect, on your portal. Teach this German stooge a strong lesson."

Another user commented, "He won't grasp that concept because it simply doesn't align with his master's narrative! He's nothing more than a paid propagandist, a mere pawn in the (P)AAP's game."

"He can't debate. Liars, propagandists and dictators don't have the guts to face facts," said a third netizen.

"Whenever someone exposes German Shepherd, he simply blocks them. And This guy was crying for freedom speech in almost every video

," quipped a fourth user.