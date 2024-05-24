Pune Porsche Accident Case: Bid To Save Teen Driver Foiled; Police Insist On Adult Trial

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Pune police on Friday (May 24) announced their intention to prosecute the teenager involved in the recent Porsche Taycan crash, which resulted in two fatalities, as an adult. The authorities are committed to conducting a thorough investigation and building a strong case against the accused.

On Friday, Commissioner of Police

Amitabh Kumar confirmed that the teenager's parents had provided him with the keys to the car involved in the accident. Addressing allegations of attempts to obscure the teen's involvement, Kumar stressed that they are determined to uncover the truth.

The police are scrutinising the initial statement made by the driver, who claimed responsibility for driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Kumar indicated that they are investigating whether external pressures influenced this statement. "It is true that initially, the driver said he was driving the car. We are investigating under whose pressure the driver made that statement," he said.

Kumar refuted claims that the driver was behind the wheel, asserting, "We have CCTV footage of him drinking liquor in the pub. Our case does not rely solely on the blood report; we have other evidence. The minor accused was in his senses and fully aware of the consequences of their actions."

The police are focused on ensuring justice for the victims. "We are investigating both the case minutely and with full sensitivity. We are making a watertight case," Kumar affirmed. An Assistant Commissioner of Police

(ACP) is probing allegations of preferential treatment given to the minor.

To strengthen their case, the police have started the process of appointing a special counsel. Kumar assured that any police personnel found troubling witnesses during the investigation would face consequences. He also mentioned that blood samples taken from the accused are undergoing forensic testing, with a request for DNA analysis to confirm their findings.

Police

