Karnataka: MEA Issues Show Cause Notice To Prajwal Revanna In Sexual Abuse Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Ministry

of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday (May 24) issued a show-cause notice to suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, following reports of his involvement in multiple sexual abuse cases. The Karnataka government

had requested the cancellation of Revanna's diplomatic

passport, a process that the MEA confirmed it has begun.

Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister

HD Deve Gowda, is currently believed to be in Germany. He left India on April 27, just one day after voting

in the Lok Sabha elections

in his constituency of Hassan. The allegations against him have sparked a major scandal, with accusations from several women leading to a thorough investigation.

It is reportedly said that the MEA is processing the cancellation of Prajwal's passport under the provisions of the Passports Act of 1967 and related regulations. If his diplomatic

passport is revoked, Prajwal's stay in Germany will become il legal

, and he could face legal

action from local authorities.

Karnataka Chief Minister

Siddaramaiah has been actively pursuing this matter, writing a second letter to Prime Minister

Narendra Modi on Wednesday to urge swift action. He previously sent a similar letter on May 1. The Chief Minister

stressed the necessity of prompt and decisive measures to address the allegations against Prajwal.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), established by the Karnataka government

to investigate the sexual abuse charges, has also contacted the MEA to request the cancellation of Prajwal's diplomatic

passport. This request followed the issuance of an arrest warrant by a local court.

