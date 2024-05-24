               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Heat Wave: 7 Plants Great For Controlling Pollution


5/24/2024 11:18:36 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Planting these species in urban areas, particularly in parks, along streets, and on rooftops, can mitigate the urban heat island effect by providing shade, cooling the air through evapotranspiration, and reducing heat absorption by surfaces such as asphalt and concrete

Heat Wave: 7 great for controlling pollution

Urban heat islands cause higher temperatures in cities. Planting specific trees, shrubs can reduce this effect by providing shade and cooling. Here are seven plant
s that help

Oaks

Oaks are robust and provide extensive canopy cover, offering significant shade and cooling benefits

Maples

Known for their broad leaves, maples are effective at providing shade and reducing surface temperatures

Hydrangeas

These flowering shrubs can be plant
ed in clusters to create dense foliage that helps cool the surrounding air

Boxwoods

These evergreen shrubs are excellent for creating hedges that provide continuous shade and reduce heat absorption by nearby surfaces

Creeping Thyme

This low-growing plant
forms a mat over the ground, reducing soil temperatures and limiting heat reflection

Sedum

These succulents are great for green roofs, which can significantly lower temperatures on rooftops and improve overall urban cooling

Buffalograss

Native to North America, this drought-tolerant grass is perfect for urban environments, providing ground cover that reduces heat absorption

AsiaNet News

