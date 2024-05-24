Heat Wave: 7 Plants Great For Controlling Pollution

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Planting these species in urban areas, particularly in parks, along streets, and on rooftops, can mitigate the urban heat island effect by providing shade, cooling the air through evapotranspiration, and reducing heat absorption by surfaces such as asphalt and concrete
Urban heat islands cause higher temperatures in cities. Planting specific trees, shrubs can reduce this effect by providing shade and cooling. Here are seven plant
s that help
Oaks are robust and provide extensive canopy cover, offering significant shade and cooling benefits
Known for their broad leaves, maples are effective at providing shade and reducing surface temperatures
These flowering shrubs can be plant
ed in clusters to create dense foliage that helps cool the surrounding air
These evergreen shrubs are excellent for creating hedges that provide continuous shade and reduce heat absorption by nearby surfaces
This low-growing plant
forms a mat over the ground, reducing soil temperatures and limiting heat reflection
These succulents are great for green roofs, which can significantly lower temperatures on rooftops and improve overall urban cooling
Native to North America, this drought-tolerant grass is perfect for urban environments, providing ground cover that reduces heat absorption
MENAFN24052024007385015968ID1108254340
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.